22 two-wheelers seized in cordon, search operation in Guntur

The Guntur Rural police conducted a cordon and search operation at Turakapalem in Machavaram mandal on the early hours of Monday and seized 22 two-wheelers. 

Andhra Pradesh police

The police conducting search at Turakapalem in Machavaram mandal of Guntur on Monday early hours | EPS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Rural police conducted a cordon and search operation at Turakapalem in Machavaram mandal on the early hours of Monday and seized 22 two-wheelers. Led by Sattenapalli DSP R Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Piduguralla Urban CI A Surendra Babu conducted the search operation along with five sub-inspectors and 65 constables. 

Speaking to the media, the DSP said the police conducted search operations as per the direction of South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IG Vineet Brijlal to maintain law and order in the vulnerable villages of Palnadu region. “Citizens should not hoard weapons in their homes. If they are found doing so, punitive action will be taken against them. Consumption of ganja and tobacco products should be avoided,” he added.

