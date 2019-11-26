ACB court adjourns Naidu assets case to December 6

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering plea of the petitioner Lakshmi Parvati, wife of former chief minister NT Rama Rao, the Special ACB court at Hyderabad on Monday adjourned the case to December 6 for hearing the petition filed against former AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleging disproportionate assets.

In 2005, she filed the case before the ACB court alleging that Naidu has acquired disproportionate assets by corrupt means.

When Naidu filed an appeal challenging that complaint, the then AP High Court had granted stay on proceedings pending before the ACB Court. For the last 14 years, the stay was in operation and the high court had also refused to vacate the stay as pleaded by Lakshmi Parvati. On earlier occasion, senior counsel Surender Reddy, appearing for Lakshmi Parvati, referred to last year’s Supreme Court’s judgment wherein a blanket order was issued by vacating stay orders in all the old civil and criminal cases, and submitted that the stay granted in 2005 in Naidu’s appeal also stood vacated.

Any stay order will be in force for a maximum period of six months. Since there were no further orders from the high court extending the above stay, the ACB court can take up the case for hearing, he added.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, Lakshmi Parvati urged the court to adjourn the case hearing since her senior counsel was not available. Considering the plea, the Court posted the matter to December 6.