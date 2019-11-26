Alla Ramakrishna Reddy MLA moves SC for early hearing on vote-for-note scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has moved the Supreme Court with a plea for early hearing on his petition for initiating an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the role of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the vote-for-note scam.

In his petition, Alla wanted Naidu to be included as an accused in the case. The accused No 1 in the case, A Revanth Reddy, who was an MLA of Telangana when the case was registered, offered money to nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to vote for TDP MLC nominee and in the process, Revanth made the nominated MLA to speak with Naidu over phone.

The YSRC MLA pointed out that the investigating agency of Telangana did not include Naidu in its chargesheet in the case. Further, Alla said that the accused No 1 being an MLA (now an MP) and Naidu are highly influential in Telangana and AP and the investigation into the scam has come to a standstill after filing of the initial chargesheet.

“In the interest of justice, the investigation has to be handed over to the CBI, otherwise the guilty will escape the clutches of law. The petition for early hearing should be allowed and the criminal appeal which is tagged along with the writ petition seeking CBI investigation, be heard at the earliest,’’ Alla said in his petition.Though Alla filed a similar petition before the Supreme Court in January 2018, it has not been listed by the court registry till now.

Naidu’s assets case posted to December 6

Hyderabad: Considering plea of the petitioner Lakshmi Parvati, wife of former chief minister late NT Rama Rao, the Special ACB court at Hyderabad on Monday adjourned the case to Dec 6 for hearing the petition filed against former AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleging disproportionate assets. In 2005, she filed the case before the court alleging that Naidu has acquired disproportionate assets by corrupt means. When Naidu filed an appeal challenging the complaint, the then AP High Court had granted stay on proceedings pending before the ACB Court. Since last 14 years, the stay was in operation and the high court had also refused to vacate the stay as pleaded by Lakshmi Parvati