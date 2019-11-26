Andhra govt to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In accordance with their election manifesto, the YSRC government has decided to waive loans to the tune of Rs 1,547.20 crore of nearly 50,000 women operating self help groups (SHGs) in the district. Consequently, the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) authorities are making preparations to deposit the first instalment of the loan amount in their bank accounts by the first week of December.

Since the past two months, the DRDA authorities are preparing list of women operating SHGs who previously took loans from banks and are paying instalments on a regular basis. The officials concerned have announced that if the name of any SHG is not included on the rolls, they should get in touch with the concerned Velugu Assistant Project Manager(APM), who will ensure that the personal details of the concerned individual is uploaded on the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) web portal by November 25.All loan instalments will be repaid to the account holders by depositing the money in their accounts in four instalments.