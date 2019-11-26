Home States Andhra Pradesh

Caste identity row: YSRC MLA from Tadikonda appears before inquiry panel

Controversy over Sridevi's caste surfaced after an NGOlodged a complaint with President Ramnath Kovind alleging that her claims of being a Dalit are false.

Published: 26th November 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sridevi

YSRC MLA from Tadikonda constituency Sridevi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC MLA from Tadikonda constituency in Guntur district Vundavalli Sridevi, who is facing probe into her caste status, appeared before the enquiry officer and submitted documents related to her caste. Sridevi won from Tadikonda SC reserved constituency.

The controversy over her caste surfaced after an NGO, Legal Rights Protection Forum working president AS Santosh lodged a complaint with President Ramnath Kovind alleging that Sridevi's claims of being a Dalit are false. The Forum complained that Sridevi claimed herself to be a Christian at an event which makes her ineligible to contest from an SC reserved segment.

President Ramnath Kovind asked the Election Commission to probe into the complaint and the EC, in turn, asked the State government to initiate an inquiry into the caste of the MLA. 

ALSO READ: Dalit MLA Vundavalli Sridevi's insult not an isolated incident in Andhra Pradesh

Following this, Guntur district Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar had recently served notices summoning Sridevi to appear before him before November 26 (Tuesday) and submit evidence to prove her SC status.

Sridevi appeared before the JC today and submitting documents to prove her claim as an SC.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the documents, Sridevi said that she had submitted documents related to her caste as an SC. "I had been raising the issue of insider trading in pooling of lands taken for Amaravati capital city area and that is why I am targetted by the Opposition TDP,'' the MLA representing Tadikonda constituency falling under the Amaravati capital area said.

