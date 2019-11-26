Home States Andhra Pradesh

Clear uncertainty over capital development: Farmers to AP government

Some farmer leaders said the lands were given as per an agreement reached between the farmers and the government and it is the responsibility of the latter to abide by it.

Farmers from the capital region participated in a meeting on capital construction at Thulluru in Guntur. (Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the lack of progress with regard to Amaravati, a group of farmers who gave their lands for the capital city, urged the State government to give clarity on the issue. Some farmer leaders said the lands were given as per an agreement reached between the farmers and the government and it is the responsibility of the latter to abide by it. They thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and Guntur MP Galla Jayadev for ensuring capital Amaravati is included on the newly released political map of the country.

“We all are concerned about the uncertainty over the capital region development and gathered today to discuss our future course of action,” said P Nagamalleswara Rao, who presided over the meeting at Thullur on Monday, which was attended by around 500 farmers from 27 villages of the capital region. 

Swarajya Rao, a farmer who gave his land for land pooling, said they parted with their lands for the sake of capital city, so that their future generations would benefit. “We have not given our lands for real estate and did not receive any monetary compensation,” he said.  He reminded that all the agreements pertaining to capital development are legal and binding. 

Puvvada Sudhakar, another farmer, said there is no need for the farmers of the capital region to have any fears, as the agreement was between them and the State government. “Irrespective of those in the government, they are duty bound to implement all the provisions of the agreement,” he said.  Several others stressed the need for a collective struggle to protect their rights and described themselves as important stakeholders in the development of the capital city.   

Another group of farmers found fault with the Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for provoking the people of the capital region by creating confusion among them.  They demanded to know why the TDP chief failed to keep several promises made to the farmers while taking their lands. They wanted to know with what face, he would visit the capital region now and demanded an apology from the former Chief Minister for cheating them in the name of the capital development.

