Home States Andhra Pradesh

Demand for bottled drinking water increasing: NSS report

As per the report, AP stood top in the country with 29.8 per cent of households, including rural and urban areas are dependent on bottled water for their drinking water needs.

Published: 26th November 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

water bottle

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  At a time when drinking water has become precious, the number of households consuming bottled water over tap water for their drinking water needs in the country has been increasing gradually, reveals 76th round of National Sample Survey (NSS) report drafted by National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. 

A team of representatives from NSS conducted a ground level survey between July 1 and December 31, 2018 to collect information on drinking water, sanitation and other facilities available to the households and micro environment which are important determinants of overall quality of living conditions of people. As part of their survey, the NSS representatives gathered information from 1,06,838 households from 5,378 sample villages in rural areas and 3,614 sample UFS blocks in urban areas, following a scientific survey methodology. 

As per the report, AP stood top in the country with 29.8 per cent of households, including rural and urban areas are dependent on bottled water for their drinking water needs. While only 14.1 per cent of households in New Delhi are using bottled water for drinking water needs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bottled drinking water water tap water National Sample Survey water scarcity
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp