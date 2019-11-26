Demand for bottled drinking water increasing: NSS report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when drinking water has become precious, the number of households consuming bottled water over tap water for their drinking water needs in the country has been increasing gradually, reveals 76th round of National Sample Survey (NSS) report drafted by National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

A team of representatives from NSS conducted a ground level survey between July 1 and December 31, 2018 to collect information on drinking water, sanitation and other facilities available to the households and micro environment which are important determinants of overall quality of living conditions of people. As part of their survey, the NSS representatives gathered information from 1,06,838 households from 5,378 sample villages in rural areas and 3,614 sample UFS blocks in urban areas, following a scientific survey methodology.

As per the report, AP stood top in the country with 29.8 per cent of households, including rural and urban areas are dependent on bottled water for their drinking water needs. While only 14.1 per cent of households in New Delhi are using bottled water for drinking water needs.