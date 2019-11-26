Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t be scared by false cases: N Chandrababu Naidu tells TDP cadre

He said that 640 false cases had been registered against the TDP activists across the State during the last six months.

Published: 26th November 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leaders felicitating party national president N Chandrababu Naidu in Kadapa. (photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Telugu Desam chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged TDP activists not to get scared by the false cases being foisted against them by the YSRC government and strive to strengthen the party in the district with commitment.Addressing TDP workers here on Monday, he said that 640 false cases had been registered against the TDP activists across the State during the last six months. He alleged that cases under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were registered against 51 former MLAs. Non-bailable cases were foisted against some TDP leaders, he charged.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is indulging in vindictive politics. Senior leader Reddyam Venkata Subba Reddy is still in prison. If the TDP regime indulged in such vindictive politics, all YSRC leaders would have been framed in cases,” the former CM said.Referring to the MoU signed by the government with Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad for prevention of corruption, Naidu asked the IIMA to conduct a survey on the large scale corruption committed by Jagan.

Taking a strong exception to the move to sell government lands to mobilise funds for implementation of welfare schemes, the former CM said the YSRC regime was set to sell the lands of colleges, collectorates and government offices on the pretext of fund mobilisation.

He lashed out at the YSRC government for stalling the construction of capital city Amaravati. Criticising the new liquor policy, he said that the government hiked the liquor prices exorbitantly, which would lead to illegal import of liquor from neighbouring States without paying taxes. This would lead a dangerous situation in the future, he warned.

Taking a dig at the new sand policy, he deplored that 60 construction workers had committed suicide as the scarcity of construction material rendered them joblesss. The YSRC leaders have become a sand mafia now, he said.Making it clear that the TDP is not against the introduction of English medium in government schools, he emphasised the need for protecting Telugu language. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this clear in his Mann Ki Baat, Naidu said.“Do not get disheartened by the election debacle. Let us go forward with confidence to strengthen TDP from the grass root level,” he said. 

TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP YSRC government Andhra Pradesh politics
