Ensure redressal of grievances at the earliest: Ongole Collector

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the State government is giving top priority to Spandana grievance redressal programme, all district, mandal level officials should work sincerely to ensure the grievances are resolved as soon as possible, said district Collector Pola Bhaskar. He attended the Spandana program held here at the District collectorate on Monday.

The Collector also inspected Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan construction works undergoing within the Collectorate premises at a cost of `3 crore. He also reviewd the under construction parking lot, dining hall, kitchen and suggested some modifications. He directed APWIDC executive engineer Karunakar Reddy to ensure greenery near the compound wall of the new building. He also asked the EE to announce tenders for mainatenance of the new building and ensure the works are completed as per schedule.

At District police headquarters, the District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal met with common people, heard their grievances and directed the officials concerned to resolve them. Later from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm, he interacted with public from far way places attended via video conferencing system and assured them of quick redressal of their problems.