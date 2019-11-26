Four Hyderabad students held by Tadepalli police for transporting ganja

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tadepalli police arrested four students, seizing 2.5 kg ganja from their possession near the Prakasam Barrage on Monday afternoon. During the police interrogation, the four accused - K Purnachandra Rao, Papaganti Dinesh, Bolosu Anvesh and Rupani Manikanta - confessed to their crime and told the police that they had purchased the ganja from Vizag Agency area and were on their way to Hyderabad.

The four are engineering students at a college in Hyderabad and were reportedly peddling ganja to other college students in Hyderabad. Police said all the accused were residents of Bachupalli in Hyderabad and left for Vizag on November 23. They met a ganja supplier in Vizag and purchased 2.5 kg from him on November 24.

During their return to Vijayawada, Tadepalli police found the four suspicious and checked their car, finding ganja packed in plastic covers. A car and six mobile phones have also been seized. “The accused gave evasive answers to the duty police when their car was stopped, leading to suspicion. All the students are below 25 years of age and are pursuing an engineering course at a private college in Hyderabad,” said the police. A case has been registered against the four under the NDPS Act and detailed investigation is underway.

