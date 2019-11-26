Guntur farmer killed for demanding loan refund

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A person killed a farmer over a two-year-old unpaid debt at Garikapadu village in Krosuru mandal of Guntur district. According to Krosuru SI P Janardhan, the victim Patibandla Krishna Prasad’s body was found in the fields of Garikapadu village on Monday.

The 33-year-old farmer had given the accused Pidugu Gopikrishna a Rs 5 lakh loan two years ago, which he did not repay. Recently, Krishna Prasad was asking Gopikrishna to repay the amount, which led him to plot his lender’s murder.

“He invited the victim to have liquor in the fields on Sunday night and attacked him with a blunt weapon, which led to Krishna Prasad’s death on the spot due to head injuries,” the SI said. The police conducted search and found the body based on the complaint filed by his younger brother Patibandla Satyanarayana. The body has been shifted to Sattenapalli area hospital for post-mortem.