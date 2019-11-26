Only 5% of works completed in capital Amaravati, says Botcha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu to explain how many works were completed in the capital city Amaravati in the past five years, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said only 5 per cent of the works were completed.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, he said that only a part of the four buildings had been completed so far and how it could be described as the construction of the capital city. “About 95 per cent of the works are pending in the capital,” he pointed out.

He urged farmers of the capital region to question Naidu when he visits them on November 28 as to how much had he developed and how many were allotted developed plots in lieu of the lands given for the capital city under the land pooling scheme.

The minister said as against the estimated cost of Rs 1.9 lakh crore for the capital city project, only Rs 4,900 crore was spent on it, accusing the TDP chief of turning the capital city into a graveyard. He assured that all the GOs issued pertaining to Amaravati farmers would be implemented. “They (TDP leaders) have changed their stance after criticising the YSRC on government on issues related to Rythu Bharosa, sand scarcity and English medium,” he said.