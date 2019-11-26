Home States Andhra Pradesh

Only 5% of works completed in capital Amaravati, says Botcha

Question Naidu on development during his visit to capital region: Minister to farmers  

Published: 26th November 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Demanding TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu to explain how many works were completed in the capital city Amaravati in the past five years, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said only 5 per cent of the works were completed. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, he said that only a part of the four buildings had been completed so far and how it could be described as the construction of the capital city.  “About 95 per cent of the works are pending in the capital,” he pointed out. 

He urged farmers of the capital region to question Naidu when he visits them on November 28 as to how much had he developed and how many were allotted developed plots in lieu of the lands given for the capital city under the land pooling scheme. 

The minister said as against the estimated cost of Rs 1.9 lakh crore for the capital city project, only Rs 4,900 crore was spent on it, accusing the TDP chief of turning the capital city into a graveyard. He assured that all the GOs issued pertaining to Amaravati farmers would be implemented. “They (TDP leaders) have changed their stance after criticising the YSRC on government on issues related to Rythu Bharosa, sand scarcity and English medium,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amaravati Botcha Satyanarayana N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp