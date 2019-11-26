Three lakh devotees visit Srisailam temple

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Devotees in large numbers thronged Saivite temples in Kurnool district on the occasion of last Karthika Somavaram. The devout offered special prayers and lit Karthika Deepams on the premises of temples, such as Srisailam, Omkaram, Mahanandi, Yaganti, Jagannatha Gattu etc.Over three lakh devotees offered prayers at Srisailam temple. The pilgrims took a holy dip at Pathala Ganga and floated one lakh Karthika Deepams in the holy water. In the evening, the temple officials organised cultural programmes.

The temple premises reverberated with chants of Om Namah Sivaya and Maha Mangala Harathi was offered to Krishnaveni Nadeemathalli.Temple EO KS Rama Rao said that while general darshan took seven to eight hours, special darshan took four to five hours.