45-year-old woman dies in buffalo attack in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old woman died after being attacked by a buffalo in Thotlavallur mandal on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in Badrirajupalem village of Thotlavallur mandal on Monday evening, when the deceased Sugunamma, a daily-wage labourer, was attacked by a buffalo from behind. She was working in a field at the time of attack.

She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at Vuyyur government hospital. According to Vuyyur police, Sugunnama battled for life for more than 20 hours. She had received serious injuries on spinal cord and her lower back.

“A case has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem,” said the Vuyyur police.