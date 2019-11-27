Additional forces deployed at Karampudi

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police department deployed additional forces and established six outposts to check untoward incidents on the occasion of Veeraradhana Utsavalu at Karampudi mandal headquarters in Guntur district on Tuesday.

The police ensured smooth traffic flow on the main road of Narasaraopet to manage the heavy footfall of participants from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Close circuit cameras were also installed.

Guntur rural Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said that one DSP, five circle inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors and 200 constables were deployed to maintain law and order during the five-day festival.

He directed the police officials to adopt friendly policing and advised them against using harsh demeanour with the public.

“In case any untoward incident is reported, the police have been instructed to inform higher officials immediately, in place of trying to curb such activities themselves,” the SP said. He cautioned the public to be alert regarding their valuables.

