Home States Andhra Pradesh

Additional forces deployed at Karampudi

He directed the police officials to adopt friendly policing and advised them against using harsh demeanour with the public. 

Published: 27th November 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur rural Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said that one DSP, five circle inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors and 200 constables were deployed to maintain law and order during the five-day festival. 

Guntur rural Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said that one DSP, five circle inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors and 200 constables were deployed to maintain law and order during the five-day festival. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police department deployed additional forces and established six outposts to check untoward incidents on the occasion of Veeraradhana Utsavalu at Karampudi mandal headquarters in Guntur district on Tuesday.  

The police ensured smooth traffic flow on the main road of Narasaraopet to manage the heavy footfall of participants from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Close circuit cameras were also installed.

Guntur rural Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said that one DSP, five circle inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors and 200 constables were deployed to maintain law and order during the five-day festival. 

He directed the police officials to adopt friendly policing and advised them against using harsh demeanour with the public. 

“In case any untoward incident is reported, the police have been instructed to inform higher officials immediately, in place of trying to curb such activities themselves,” the SP said. He cautioned the public to be alert regarding their valuables. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karampudi Guntur police Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp