Amma Vodi data upload delayed in Prakasam district

From Monday morning to Tuesday evening we managed to upload the personal details of only 35 per cent students of our school as well as their parents.

Published: 27th November 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 11:12 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE : Despite the State government’s insistence to upload the personal details of children studying in government schools in addition to those of their parents for the Amma Vodi scheme, repeated server problems continue to delay the registration process. 

As per reports, the particulars of only 11.5 per cent of the total 4.9 lakh students and their parents in the district could be uploaded to the registration web portal on Monday, which was further raised to 40 per cent on Tuesday.

This fact comes of as even more alarming as the last date for registration is on Wednesday. The Head Masters of government schools are busy in completing the task on time, a factor behind the supposed server overload.  

“From Monday morning to Tuesday evening we managed to upload the personal details of only 35 per cent students of our school as well as their parents. Majority of our teaching staff are busy in  cross checking the data, collecting phone numbers, bank accounts details and IFSC code numbers from the students and their parents. To compensate for this, they are being forced to take extra classes later. We request the government to extend the deadline by a few more days,”  Srinivasa Rao, Head Master ZP High School in Kandukuru mandal told TNIE on Tuesday. 

“We hope the process will be completed by Wednesday,” VS Subba Rao, District Education Officer (DEO) of Prakasam district said.
 

