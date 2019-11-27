Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anil Kumar: 17,000 houses for Polavaram project oustees by May 2020

There are 3,500 grievances pertaining to 25 R and R colonies built during the previous TDP government. They will be resolved by January, the minister said.  

Published: 27th November 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram Irrigation Project

Polavaram Irrigation Project (File Photo| Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar has said that efforts are being made to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) of around 17,000 families, who will be displaced because of the submergence of their villages due to the 41.15 m contour of Polavaram irrigation project, by May, 2020

There are 3,500 grievances pertaining to 25 R and R colonies built during the previous TDP government. They will be resolved by January, the minister said.  

The minister interacted with media at the project site on Tuesday after inspecting the works. “The spillway and cofferdam works are expected to be completed before the next flooding season — May-June, 2020. By then, we will also complete the first phase of R and R (for 41.15 m contour).

"About 17,000 houses will be built for the project displaced families from 118 habitations,” he said.  

He expressed confidence that the project would be completed by mid-2021 and that CM Jagan would inaugurate it.

To a query on the funds to be released from the Centre, Anil noted, “Of the Rs 5,600 crore to be reimbursed, Rs 1,850 crore has been sanctioned. It is likely to be released in a week.”

The State will take up irrigation projects worth Rs 25,000 crore in the next few months in a bid to make AP water surplus, the minister said.

“Projects will be coming up in all regions: Rayalaseema, north coastal and other districts. We are committed to give water to every farmer,” he added.

Coming down heavily on former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his colleagues in the TDP, the minister ‘suggested’ the TDP supremo to check mental and physical health in his favourite country Singapore.  

“We saved about Rs 1,000 crore, which would have otherwise gone into the pockets of TDP’s aides, through reverse tendering. Even when we are working for the good of people, the TDP is spewing venom. Since Naidu likes Singapore, I suggest him to check his mental and physical health there,” he concluded.

‘Only 30% works over’

Anil Kumar found fault with the earlier government for claiming to have completed 70 per cent of the project.

“Of the 1.05 lakh houses to be built as a part of R and R, the previous government constructed about 3,000-4,000. For the first phase, we need around 21,000 houses. The project works are worth Rs 55,000 crore and only Rs 16,700 crore worth works are done. Rs 5,000 crore was spent by the YSRC government between 2006 and 2009. So, only 30 per cent of works are completed and there is a long way to go,” he elaborated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram irrigation project Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp