Anil Kumar: 17,000 houses for Polavaram project oustees by May 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar has said that efforts are being made to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) of around 17,000 families, who will be displaced because of the submergence of their villages due to the 41.15 m contour of Polavaram irrigation project, by May, 2020

There are 3,500 grievances pertaining to 25 R and R colonies built during the previous TDP government. They will be resolved by January, the minister said.

The minister interacted with media at the project site on Tuesday after inspecting the works. “The spillway and cofferdam works are expected to be completed before the next flooding season — May-June, 2020. By then, we will also complete the first phase of R and R (for 41.15 m contour).

"About 17,000 houses will be built for the project displaced families from 118 habitations,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the project would be completed by mid-2021 and that CM Jagan would inaugurate it.

To a query on the funds to be released from the Centre, Anil noted, “Of the Rs 5,600 crore to be reimbursed, Rs 1,850 crore has been sanctioned. It is likely to be released in a week.”

The State will take up irrigation projects worth Rs 25,000 crore in the next few months in a bid to make AP water surplus, the minister said.

“Projects will be coming up in all regions: Rayalaseema, north coastal and other districts. We are committed to give water to every farmer,” he added.

Coming down heavily on former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his colleagues in the TDP, the minister ‘suggested’ the TDP supremo to check mental and physical health in his favourite country Singapore.

“We saved about Rs 1,000 crore, which would have otherwise gone into the pockets of TDP’s aides, through reverse tendering. Even when we are working for the good of people, the TDP is spewing venom. Since Naidu likes Singapore, I suggest him to check his mental and physical health there,” he concluded.

‘Only 30% works over’

Anil Kumar found fault with the earlier government for claiming to have completed 70 per cent of the project.

“Of the 1.05 lakh houses to be built as a part of R and R, the previous government constructed about 3,000-4,000. For the first phase, we need around 21,000 houses. The project works are worth Rs 55,000 crore and only Rs 16,700 crore worth works are done. Rs 5,000 crore was spent by the YSRC government between 2006 and 2009. So, only 30 per cent of works are completed and there is a long way to go,” he elaborated.