‘Fundamental duties as important as rights’: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

It was in 2015 that the government decided to celebrate November 26 as the National Constitution Day, which earlier was celebrated as National Law Day, he said.

Published: 27th November 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administering oath on the occasion of Constitution Day at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administering oath on the occasion of Constitution Day at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has urged people to give equal importance to fundamental duties and fundamental rights. 

He was addressing the gathering during National Constitution Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.  

To remember our duty to the country, as specified in the fundamental duties in the Constitution, every year on November 26, the National Constitution Day is celebrated.

He administered Fundamental Duties pledge on the occasion. 

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice JK Maheswari said the Constitution was drafted to ensure freedom of the people in the country, which was obtained after a long struggle.

He too stressed that fundamental duties are as important as fundamental rights. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney described the Constitution as the most important document. 

