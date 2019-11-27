GN Rao panel interacts with Krishna district administration

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The expert committee, constituted to prepare a blueprint for the development of urban areas in the State including the capital, interacted with the Krishna district and Vijayawada city administration as a part of their interaction with stakeholders for making recommendations.

The members took stock of all the socio-economic aspects of Krishna district, besides reviewing the potential development and growth opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, conveno when GN Rao asked if the Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme helped in bringing additional ayacut into cultivation, the irrigation officials informed that it helped in only stabilisation of the ayacut. of the committee GN Rao observed that even though there was high potential for industrial growth, it remained low. He noted that 6,165 plots in various industrial parks in the district were lying vacant. District collector A Md Imtiaz briefed the committee members that the 1,100 acres industrial park in Mallavalli was attracting various industries.

