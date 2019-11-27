Guntur Police seizes ganja worth Rs 5 lakh, arrest two

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur police have arrested two persons for transporting ganja in packets and seized Rs 5 lakh worth contraband from them. The arrests were made at Market Road Centre in Tenali on Tuesday.

Guntur SP (Rural) Ch Vijaya Rao said the police raided on the accused, Kowtavarapu Sammaiah and Balagopal Kamalteja, based on prior information that they were distributing the drug to traders in the town. He added the accused were earlier booked in five similar cases and a suspect sheet was opened against them.

Meanwhile, he requested the citizens to inform police, if they were aware of ganja transportation, cricket betting or any other unlawful activities taking place. The police can be reached at 9490617767.