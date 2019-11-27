Kanna warns of stir if government sells temple lands  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging forced religious conversions and promotion of a particular religion, the BJP has warned the YSRC government of a revolt if the ruling party attempts to sell temple/endowments lands for monetisation. They also alleged that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ was under threat under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

On Tuesday, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, citing instances of the YSRC government’s plans to auction lands pertaining to Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru and Panakala Narasimha Swamy Temple in Mangalagiri, said, “We stalled the State’s plans to auction endowments lands in the past. Earlier Chief Minsiter Chandrababu Naidu demolished temples and present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to sell temple lands. We will not tolerate such proposals. We will revolt for the protection of temples if the YSRC government proceeds with any such plans.”

He slammed the ruling party for promising schemes which can’t be implemented.

State party co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, on the other hand, made serious remarks accusing the YSRC dispensation of forced religious conversions.

“Andhra people are now realising that their CM is playing a dangerous game of appeasement. Sanatana Dharma is in danger. We will not tolerate this. We are not against any religion, but we are strongly against forceful conversions and promotion of only one particular religion,” he tweeted after a party meeting here. Earlier in the day, Kanna and Deodhar paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of the Constitution Day.