May, October, Janurary: Rythu Bharosa assistance in three instalments  

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday issued a Government Order amending certain clauses in GO Ms No. 96 issued on September 19, 2019 for the implementation of YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

As per the GO 113, issued by the Department of Agriculture, the amendments include replacing the amount of Rs 12,500 per farmer family per year with Rs 13,500 per farmer family a year under the head ‘Scheme Objective’.

Similarly, the amount was replaced in para 3(2) ‘Benefits under the Scheme’. The order also explains when the three instalments will be provided to the beneficiaries.

As per the amended order, for the landowner farmer, the first instalment of Rs 7,500 will be paid in May (including Rs 2,000 from PM Kisan). The second instalment of Rs 4,000 will be paid in October (including Rs 2,000 from PM Kisan) and the third instalment of Rs 2,000 (exclusively from PM Kisan) will be paid in January.

Further, financial assistance of Rs 13,500 per year will also be provided to landless tenant farmers and ROFR cultivators belonging to SC, ST, BC, Minority categories from the budget of the State government. For tenant farmers including ROFR cultivators, `13,500 will be paid in three instalments, in May, October and January.