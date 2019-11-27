Home States Andhra Pradesh

Most petitions relate to tampering, land grabbing, says SIT member

It was a challenging task to reconstruct some of the missing files related to revenue records, YV Anuradha, member of SIT, which is probing into land scam, said on Tuesday.

Published: 27th November 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

YV Anuradha, member of SIT

YV Anuradha, member of SIT

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: It was a challenging task to reconstruct some of the missing files related to revenue records, YV Anuradha, member of SIT, which is probing into land scam, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Anuradha said some dastak register (DR) proceeding files were missing. 

She said majority of the petitions received by SIT were related to changes in classification, tampering of land records and encroachments and land grabbing.

She said about 500 petitions were related to changes in classification and tampering of records and 400 applications are encroachment and land grabbing and rest are miscellaneous. 

She said the SIT received 2,434 applications and of them 1,563 relate to SIT and 914 are non-SIT petitions. Digitisation and segregation of mandal-wise applications have been completed, she said, adding all the applications have been categorised mandal-wise.

With regard to non-SIT applications, she said they are also classified and will be sent to the Joint Collector. They will ask the Joint Collector to submit progress report periodically.

Anuradha said they have received the old SIT report and segregated the files. Initially, they were reviewing 68 files received by old SIT relating to NOCs of land given to ex-servicemen, political sufferers and others. She said in the past one month, they received 17 petitions with regard to NOCs.

Of the 1,563 applications, she said, 1,381 were received in Phase 1 from 13 revenue mandals of Visakhapatnam and 182 under Phase 2 from mandals other than Visakhapatnam division. 

She said there were many applications with regard to 22A and most complainants came to know about inclusion of their land under 22A after several years. The SIT was trying to suggest a solution to end the vexatious problem as many people were unable to register their land.

She said they have processed 178 petitions, which are being sent to authorities concerned who have been asked to submit a report to it within a week. 

She said most tampered and encroachment cases were reported from Visakhapatnam rural, Bheemili, Anandapuram and Pendurthy and to some extent Gajuwaka.

Replying to a query, she said there was no staff shortage as they were able to manage with the existing staff. Currently, there are four deputy collectors, four deputy tahsildars and four junior assistants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh land grabbing
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp