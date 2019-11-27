Most petitions relate to tampering, land grabbing, says SIT member

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: It was a challenging task to reconstruct some of the missing files related to revenue records, YV Anuradha, member of SIT, which is probing into land scam, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Anuradha said some dastak register (DR) proceeding files were missing.

She said majority of the petitions received by SIT were related to changes in classification, tampering of land records and encroachments and land grabbing.

She said about 500 petitions were related to changes in classification and tampering of records and 400 applications are encroachment and land grabbing and rest are miscellaneous.

She said the SIT received 2,434 applications and of them 1,563 relate to SIT and 914 are non-SIT petitions. Digitisation and segregation of mandal-wise applications have been completed, she said, adding all the applications have been categorised mandal-wise.

With regard to non-SIT applications, she said they are also classified and will be sent to the Joint Collector. They will ask the Joint Collector to submit progress report periodically.

Anuradha said they have received the old SIT report and segregated the files. Initially, they were reviewing 68 files received by old SIT relating to NOCs of land given to ex-servicemen, political sufferers and others. She said in the past one month, they received 17 petitions with regard to NOCs.

Of the 1,563 applications, she said, 1,381 were received in Phase 1 from 13 revenue mandals of Visakhapatnam and 182 under Phase 2 from mandals other than Visakhapatnam division.

She said there were many applications with regard to 22A and most complainants came to know about inclusion of their land under 22A after several years. The SIT was trying to suggest a solution to end the vexatious problem as many people were unable to register their land.

She said they have processed 178 petitions, which are being sent to authorities concerned who have been asked to submit a report to it within a week.

She said most tampered and encroachment cases were reported from Visakhapatnam rural, Bheemili, Anandapuram and Pendurthy and to some extent Gajuwaka.

Replying to a query, she said there was no staff shortage as they were able to manage with the existing staff. Currently, there are four deputy collectors, four deputy tahsildars and four junior assistants.