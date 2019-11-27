Pawan Kalyan to tour Rayalaseema from December 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will tour Chittoor and Kadapa districts in Rayalaseema for six days from December 1 to interact with farmers and intellectuals on various issues. He will talk to people from different sections to elicit their opinion on the status of long pending issues, delay on part of the government in providing infrastructure and negligence in implementation of welfare measures.

On the first day, he will also hold a review meeting with his party leaders and those who contested on JSP ticket. The JSP leader will also talk to weavers on their plight.