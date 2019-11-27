Tirupati park all set to get facelift

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Prakasam Park here will soon get a major facelift at a cost of Rs 10 crore under Tirupati smart city project.

Key features as part of upgrading the park will be entry through biometric face identification for visitors and building of an amphitheatre with a seating capacity for 2,000 spectators.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is expecting a monthly income of `3 lakh from renting the theatre for organising private programmes.

Speaking to the media at TUDA office here on Tuesday, municipal commissioner PS Girisha said biometric smart cards would be issued to those who take membership to visit the park.

He added MCT would not collect any rent from locals for using the amphitheatre to hold cultural performances. Speak ing on the stalled Garuda Varadhi project, he said that they were waiting for directions from State government.