Treasure hunters dig up Kondaveedu temple gate

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Miscreants demolished the left-side gate of Ramalayam at Kondaveedu Fort in Yadlapadu mandal of Guntur district on Monday.

Kondaveedu Development Committee (KDC) Convenor Kalli Siva Reddy lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident.

He said that the left side of the gate was completely demolished and foundation stones were dug up, most likely with a proclainer, in search of trove.

Incidentally, this is not the first time the fort has been vandalised by miscreants in the hope of digging up treasure.

“The demolition of ancient structures by anti-social elements for hidden valuables is immoral, especially at a time when the government is trying to develop the fort by allocating funds. Minister for Finance B Rajendranath Reddy, YSRC MLA of Chilakaluripet V Rajani, Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and other dignitaries recently visited and conducted review meeting on the fort’s development,” the convenor said.

He demanded that the culprits be arrested at the earliest and necessary measures be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.