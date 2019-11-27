Waving gun, three men rob liquor shop of four bottles

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three miscreants, claiming to be Maoists, reportedly robbed a government-owned liquor store at gun-point on Monday night.

The incident took place at Pinneli in Machavaram mandal. The accused came to the shop when it was closing and brandished a gun at two outsourcing staff, sales supervisor Sk Subhani and worker P Naga Reddy, before fleeing with Rs 68,000 in cash and four liquor bottles, Piduguralla circle inspector A Surendra Babu said.

Although Nagi Reddy said the assailants used a gun to threaten him, Subhani and locals present near the shop did not mention about the weapon, the CI added.

The locals said the trio took flight towards the nearby fields. A case was registered and an inquiry is underway.