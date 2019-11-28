Home States Andhra Pradesh

77 polling booths proposed in Guntur

As per the directions of the commission, Anand Kumar decided to set up polling booths as the number of voters have increased by over 1,500 in the existing polling stations.

GUNTUR:  The number of polling booths is to go up in Guntur district due to rationalisation. The district collector and election officer I Samuel Anand Kumar has proposed 77 polling booths in the district and another 19 polling booths are to be shifted. The Election Commission set up 4,416 polling booths in 17 Assembly constituencies in Guntur district during the 2019 general election.

Another 19 polling booths will be shifted to other nearby places, mostly to old police booths, in respective constituencies. The collector said that 94 polling booths where the numbers of voters increased by over 1,500 have been identified in the district. He said that the schedule of the special summary revision of electoral roll 2020 has been released and accordingly Booth Level Officers were verifying the voters’ list and conducting door-to-door campaign, to be carried on till November 30. He said that the draft electoral list of voters would be published on December 16.

