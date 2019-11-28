Home States Andhra Pradesh

8 members of three gangs held, Rs 28 lakh booty seized

Gold jewellery, `67,400 cash, car recovered from their possession

Published: 28th November 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District police has arrested members of three different robbery gangs and recovered a booty worth `28 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery, cash and vehicles. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, Darsi DSP Prakasa Rao and other officials presented the criminals in front of the media on Wednesday.

The arrested persons include four from a gang of robbers, who target vehicles running on Hyderabad-Narketpally highway, two from another gang of robbers, who target old-age people by giving them drinks mixed with sleeping pills and two members of a five-member gang, which steals gold and other valuables from people by diverting their attention at banks and bus stops. 

Police recovered 56 sovereign gold jewellery, `67,400 cash along with one Innova car and an autorickshaw from the possession of all the accused combined, taking the total worth to `28 lakh. Cases were booked against them and further investigation is on. 

“With hard work, our officers successfully took members of three notorious gangs into custody. We have recovered `28 lakh booty from their possession. We will produce them before the court soon,” the SP added. Kaushal appreciated the efforts of investigation officers as well as the police personnel who were involved in the investigation process. He presented the officers with appreciation certificates and rewards as well. 

