Chandrababu Naidu starts Amaravati visit to expose Jagan govt's negligence in developing it

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu along with his party senior leaders started touring Amaravati, the capital of the state, on Thursday amid a surcharged atmosphere with the farmers belonging to the region divided over his visit.

While a section of farmers are opposing his visit and have even erected banners against the TDP chief, another section which wants the capital to come up in the Amaravati is welcoming Naidu.

Assigned farmers of Venkatapalem agitating with placards and black flags on Seed Access Road opposing TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Amaravati capital region.@xpressandhra pic.twitter.com/sn348UDgfa — Sistla Dakshina Murthy (@Murthy_TNIE) November 28, 2019

The objective of his visit to Amaravati is it exposes unwillingness of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government to develop it.

Hours before his visit, Naidu through twitter said YSRC leadership is well aware of the sentiments of the 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh with regard to the capital city.

“However, in a planned manner, by indulging in propaganda against it, they want to kill Amaravati. I am going there to expose those nefarious intentions of the ruling party,” he tweeted.

Like his party leaders, who have visited various places where constructions of buildings have come to halt in Amaravati earlier, Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting those places to question the Government over the delay in the execution of capital city project work.

The tour commenced with the inspection of Praja Vedika near Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, which the Government demolished stating it as illegal construction.

A day before his visit to Amaravati, the Leader of Opposition speaking to media persons in Kadapa lashed out at Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana for his remarks comparing Amravati with a place akin to the burial ground.

“That person should be expelled from the State Cabinet,” he demanded.

Naidu said Government on a pretext that the State finances are in a bad shape is denying the development of Amaravati.

“One should understand that we (the TDP Government) have developed Amaravati as a self-financing city. Land Pooling Scheme is one of the novel measures taken to acquire the lands sans cost and the people voluntarily gave land, as we promised returnable developed plots, whose value would increase as the capital city starts developing. The present government lacks a vision and fails to respect the sentiments of the people,” he lashed out.

Meanwhile several of those who gave the lands under land pooling scheme are expected to stand in support of TDP chief during his visit and request him to raise the plight in the ensuing session of the State Legislative Assembly

On the other hand, it is being observed that Chandrababu Naidu’s intention to claim credit for ensuring Amaravati gets a place on the political map of India, was countered with recent orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to complete the pending works of the capital city and develop the returnable plots to those who gave their lands under land pooling scheme.