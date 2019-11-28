CM Jagan for harsh measures to achieve total prohibition

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there will not be any compromise on implementing a harsh policy towards total liquor ban in phases, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reportedly made it clear that any violation of rules will invite stern punishment. He also dropped enough hints of further liquor price hike in the coming days.

Soon after the cabinet meeting concluded, Jagan spent nearly an hour with his ministerial colleagues discussing various issues, including the excise policy. He sought the opinion of the ministers on cutting down on the number of bars and the increase in prices of liquor.

‘No going back on liquor price, licence fee hike’

According to sources, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the present policy would hamper the development of the tourism sector in the State. “The high prices, particularly in three-star hotels, might affect the tourism sector,’’ he reportedly said. To this, Jagan reportedly observed that tourists will not visit places with the sole purpose of drinking and most of them with families will prefer to keep away from liquor.

Another issue that came up for discussion was the increase in licence fee of three start hotels (with bars) to Rs 1.5 crore per annum. The hoteliers might find it difficult to run bars because of the increase in licence fee, another minister reportedly said.Jagan, it is said, made it clear that there will be no going back on the reduction of fee or number of bars as the government wants to impose total prohibition in phases.

“Act tough on any violation. We will impose penalty of five times of the licence fee on any violation,’’ Jagan reportedly said.

Sources said some of the ministers were of the view that such an action would be detrimental to three-star hotel business. Jagan then said that penalty of double the licence fee would be imposed on first violation and more thereafter.Women ministers reportedly supported Jagan’s decision to implement total prohibition in phases when he sought their opinion.

Notification for elections to ULBs

Meanwhile, party affairs came up for discussion during the meeting and sources said some of the ministers were of the view that party meetings were not being held frequently after YSRC came to power. Jagan reportedly asked leaders to conduct party meetings and prepare the cadre for the elections to local bodies. It is likely that notification for the elections will be issued soon after the launching of Amma Vodi.