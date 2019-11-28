Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 62 crore for YSR Vahana Mitra scheme

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah has said 65,054 applications were received by the transport department from auto rickshaw and taxi/maxi cab drivers to avail the financial assistance of `10,000

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah has said 65,054 applications were received by the transport department from auto rickshaw and taxi/maxi cab drivers to avail the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 in the second phase of YSR Vahana Mitra scheme.

Addressing a press conference at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, Venkataramaiah said `62 crore was sanctioned to provide financial assistance to 62,637 applicants of the 65,054 applied for the second phase of the scheme.  

As per the instruction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the programme has been simplified to benefit maximum number of applicants and all their grievances are addressed by the officials at the ground level, he said.

