Silver trader drowns, two brothers hospitalised

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One person drowned in the sea at Suryalanka beach, while two others were undergoing treatment in Guntur district on Wednesday. According to Bapatla rural SI P Kiran, three brothers along with seven others had gone to take holy bath in the Bay of Bengal but the eldest of the brothers, 27-year-old Konkipudi Srinivasa Rao and two of his brothers were washed away by the tidal waves.

Upon noticing the three drowning, Bapatla rural and marine police along with local fishermen plunged into the waters and rescued them. Srinivasa Rao succumbed later while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

As per the information, younger brothers Pradeep Kumar and Ramakoteswara Rao are responding well to the treatment.

“Despite the police cautioning visitors against going deep in the waters, the three went into deep water and were washed away even farther. Their group belongs to Ramalingeswarapeta of Tenali in Guntur district,” the SI said. Three brothers were involved in silver trade in Tenali. The police have registered a case and the body was shifted to Bapatla area hospital for post-mortem.