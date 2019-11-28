Home States Andhra Pradesh

Silver trader drowns, two brothers hospitalised

 One person drowned in the sea at Suryalanka beach, while two others were undergoing treatment in Guntur district on Wednesday. 

Published: 28th November 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  One person drowned in the sea at Suryalanka beach, while two others were undergoing treatment in Guntur district on Wednesday. According to Bapatla rural SI P Kiran, three brothers along with seven others had gone to take holy bath in the Bay of Bengal but the eldest of the brothers, 27-year-old Konkipudi Srinivasa Rao and two of his brothers were washed away by the tidal waves. 

Upon noticing the three drowning, Bapatla rural and marine police along with local fishermen plunged into the waters and rescued them. Srinivasa Rao succumbed later while undergoing treatment at a hospital. 
As per the information, younger brothers Pradeep Kumar and Ramakoteswara Rao are responding well to the treatment. 

“Despite the police cautioning visitors against going deep in the waters, the three went into deep water and were washed away even farther. Their group belongs to Ramalingeswarapeta of Tenali in Guntur district,” the SI said. Three brothers were involved in silver trade in Tenali. The police have registered a case and the body was shifted to Bapatla area hospital for post-mortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp