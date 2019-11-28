Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tainted Gudur tahsildar still absconding 

The tainted Gudur tahsildar, Shaik Haseena Bee, who has been on the run for the past 20 days, has not yet been traced either by ACB or revenue officials.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The tainted Gudur tahsildar, Shaik Haseena Bee, who has been on the run for the past 20 days, has not yet been traced either by ACB or revenue officials. District Collector G Veerapandian issued an order suspending Haseena Bee.On the other side, it is learnt that she has allegedly approached the High Court in Amaravati and applied for anticipatory bail, but the ACB officials have also filed counter on the issue.

Gudur tahsildar Haseena Bee, who was caught red-handed by ACB, while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh through her brother at Panyam on November 8, is still absconding. It is alleged that two revenue officials helped her and are trying to bail her out of the ACB case. However, the ACB sleuths have not found her though they interrogated some officials, who allegedly helped her. 

CM chief guest at Navy Day 

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest for Navy Day celebrations to be held in the city on December 4. The Chief Minister will witness the operational display to be presented by Eastern Naval Command (ENC). 

The ENC will commemorate the Navy Day by showcasing the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities and activities that it undertakes on the high seas with an operational demonstration on RK Beach.
The Navy Day operation demonstration gives an opportunity to the public to have a closer glimpse at the multifarious activities of the Indian Navy and the challenges that naval personnel experience at sea.  
Rehearsals for operation display will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday and Monday. 

