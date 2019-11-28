Temple priest misbehaves with woman devotee? 

Home States Andhra Pradesh

A priest reportedly tried to molest a woman devotee in the name of puja at a temple in Vykunthapuram of Amaravati mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  A priest reportedly tried to molest a woman devotee in the name of puja at a temple in Vykunthapuram of Amaravati mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday. Probe was ordered into the incident on Wednesday.According to reports, a couple along with three relatives from Vijayawada came to the temple to perform puja seeking children. When the childless couple went for special puja, the priest reportedly asked the husband and other relatives to go out of the chamber because of ‘Ekantha Seva’. 

It was after the priest was left alone with the woman that he tried to molest her, after which she protested and ran out of the temple. Her relatives informed about the incident to locals and devotees present at the temple but left without lodging any complaint with the police. 

News of the incident spread across the village and villagers lodged a complaint with the police and the Endowments department, urging them to take action against the priest. Endowments officials visited the village and conducted inquiry based on the complaint filed.

The villagers reported that the woman’s attire was torn and she was weeping when she came out of the temple. The accused denied all allegations made against him and maintained that he stopped the victim from trying to take kumkum by touching the idol. As the woman had gone out and told the others that he had molested her, he left the temple premises fearing for his life, he said.

Amaravati CI A Siva Nagaraju said that the priest has been taken into custody for interrogation based on the complaint filed by the locals. He said more than 30 devotees were present at the temple when the incident took place.   

Reportedly, the victim left the temple without giving her identity but inquiry would be conducted on the basis of the complaint lodged by villagers. Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao directed officials to submit a detailed report on Wednesday.

