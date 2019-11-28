Will brief Modi on developments in Amaravati: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is touring Amaravati capital area amid protests from a section of farmers of the capital area, said that he will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders about what is happening in Amaravati. "I will brief Modi and other leaders about what is happening (in Amaravati) and how to rescue or to continue these kinds of projects. Nobody has the right to destroy the future of future generations,'' he said during his tour of Amaravati capital area on Thursday.

The issue of development of Amaravati, which was literally kept on the back-burner by the present YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, had been a bone of contention between the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP since the past couple of days. The war of words between the two sides intensified after the AP Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana compared the capital area with a graveyard.

Amid this, Naidu announced to tour Amaravati capital area. "Does this area look like a graveyard? This area houses Assembly, Secretariat and High Court. Are the ministers sitting in a graveyard and running the government,'' he questioned referring to the three buildings.

Speaking to media during the tour, Naidu took swipe at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government policies and how the development came to a standstill. Asked about the allegations of YSRC leaders that Amaravati development was riddled with corruption during the previous TDP government, Naidu hit back saying that Jagan is the most corrupt leader in the entire country. "Jagan claims corruption (in Amaravati construction) but he is unable to prove it,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Naidu's tour of Amaravati capital area led to tense moments with a section of farmers, who were opposing the visit of Naidu, hurling slippers, stones and sticks at the convoy of Naidu at Venkatapalem leading to a scuffle between the protestors and the TDP activists. Police had to intervene and disburse the two groups and allow Naidu's convoy.

Naidu along with his party senior leaders started touring Amaravati, the capital of the state, amid surcharged atmosphere with farmers belonging to the region divided over his visit. While a section of farmers are opposing his visit and have even erected banners against the TDP chief, another section which wants the capital to come up in the Amaravati is welcoming Naidu.

Naidu started his tour by inspecting the bulldozed Praja Vedika near his residence. Praja Vedika is an annexure to Naidu's residence which was used to host government programmes during the previous TDP regime. Soon after coming to power, Jagan Mohan Reddy government demolished the structure stating it as an illegal structure constructed on the banks of river Krishna.

From there, as his convoy was passing on the Seed Access Road, protestors holding black flag and banners tried to block his convoy raising slogans against Naidu. The TDP activists scuffled with them and before the situation could go out of hand, police dispersed both the groups. In the melee, some protestors threw stones and slippers at the bus in which Naidu was travelling. One of the windowpanes of the bus and some other vehicles in the convoy were damaged.

Though the convoy passed from there, black flags and banners welcomed the entourage at several villages in the capital area.

Showering flowers, villagers of Uddandarayunipalem, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for Amaravati in October 2015, gave a warm welcome to Naidu. Naidu offered prayers at the foundation site and went through the Amaravati Gallery constructed in the village.

Hours before his visit, Naidu tweeted said YSRC leadership is well aware of the sentiments of the 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh with regard to the capital city. “However, in a planned manner, by indulging in propaganda against it, they want to kill Amaravati. I am going there to expose those nefarious intentions of the ruling party,” he tweeted.

Opposing the tour, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, the YSRC MLA from Mangalagiri which falls under Capital area, said Naidu should continue his tour only after telling people as to why he could not construct a single permanent structure during his tenure as the Chief Minister. "Naidu should first explain about the funds given by the Centre and how the TDP government misused them,'' he said.