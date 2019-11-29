Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath picks holes in Naidu’s Amaravati claims 

In Lok Sabha, TDP MP Galla Jayadev seeks PM’s intervention; YSRC floor leader Mithun Reddy urges Centre to order probe into ‘corruption’ in Amaravati projects

Published: 29th November 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:28 AM

Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath

Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu toured Amaravati, a battery of YSRC ministers and leaders lashed out at the TDP chief for visiting the capital region after failing to develop it during his five-year rule. 

Leading the offensive, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said the TDP leader was more interested in developing real estate than building the capital city.

ALSO READ | Will brief Modi on developments in Amaravati: Chandrababu Naidu

He said Naidu has no moral right to raise the issue as he failed to move even a brick during his five-year rule. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said the concept of self-financing is a mirage as it is staggered over a period of years up to 2030.

Loans were taken from commercial banks and bonds were floated though there was no clarity on how much money NITI Aayog will give to develop the capital city, he pointed out. 

Leader of the Opposition N
Chandrababu Naidu goes
around capital projects in
Amaravati during his visit
on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

He said that the previous government invited tenders for Rs 52,000 crore works, but spent only Rs 5,000 crore on Amaravati. “The Rs 5,000 crore was taken as loans from commercial banks,’’ he said.

Rajendranath said that the TDP government had prepared a plan for developing the State capital in 8,000 sq km.

“What is the need for such a huge capital? Mumbai is spread across 6,300 sq km, Delhi 1,300 sq km while Chennai Corporation is in 426 sq km. What is the need for a 8,000 square kilometres capital?’’ he sought to know.

Rajendranath made a PowerPoint presentation of the graphics that Naidu showed to refute the latter’s claim that 90 per cent works of capital area are completed.

Naidu claims that his government had constructed Secretariat, Assembly and High Court buildings.

All these buildings are temporary, he reminded. Rajendranath said development can be achieved by decentralisation only and not by centralisation. Knowing that he has started an impossible task, Naidu has deliberately delayed the State capital development and was making tall claims now, he said and accused the Naidu government of taking away land from farmers using coercion.

The corruption charges in the State capital against the TDP will be proved sooner than later, he said.  

In the Lok Sabha, TDP MP Galla Jayadev raised the issue stating that investors are withdrawing from Andhra Pradesh, including from Amaravati project, putting a black mark on the credibility of the State. He also sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the issue.

YSRC floor leader in the Lok Sabha P Mithun Reddy countered it by stating the previous TDP regime was the most corrupt and that it was even pointed out by the National Council for Applied Economic Research.

Accusing the previous regime of indulging in many scams in the capital region, he urged the Prime Minister to order an inquiry into the anomalies. 

Clarifying that the YSRC has no need to organise a protest against Naidu, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana claimed that the farmers, who are unhappy with Naidu’s five-year rule, expressed their dissent.

He accused Naidu of turning fertile green fields into burial grounds and slammed the TDP for politicising the capital issue.

Another minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao thanked the Amaravati farmers for welcoming Naidu with stones and slippers for betraying them. Revenue Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said the YSRC was not involved in the attack on Naidu’s convoy.

