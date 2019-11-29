Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM to head Navaratnalu committee

The government has laid emphasis on effective implementation of the schemes taken up as part of Navaratnalu to achieve desired results.

Published: 29th November 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For effective implementation of Navaratnalu, an integrated welfare programme covering the core sectors, the State government has constituted Navaratnalu Implementation and Monitoring Committees both at the State and district levels. 

The State level committee is headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Navaratnalu, covering key sectors of agriculture, health, education, housing, welfare and others, is one of the major poll promises of YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

The government has laid emphasis on effective implementation of the schemes taken up as part of Navaratnalu to achieve desired results. Its priority is to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the needy and eligible people. 

“Keeping in view the importance attached to the programme, the government has constituted the Navaratnalu Implementation and Monitoring Committees, both at the State and district levels. To evaluate the progress and know the impact of each scheme, it has been decided to have a systematic monitoring and evaluation system at different levels,” stated a GO issued on Thursday.

Earlier, the government appointed a vice-chairman of the rank of a Cabinet minister for implementation and monitoring of Navaratnalu programme with a direction to review all the connected departments implementing the programme. The State level committee will put in place necessary systems for effective implementation of Navaratnalu, ensure inter- departmental convergence for maximum results, make mid-course corrections, undertake monitoring on monthly basis and impact evaluation annually, take steps for making the State a model for welfare programmes and identify the resources for mobilising additional funds for the flagship programme.

To gauge the progress of different schemes and components of Navaratnalu real-time, a web portal will be launched by the Planning/RTGS Department. The departments concerned and District Collectors should ensure entry of data at the mandal level for all the schemes and components. “The departments that already have a transaction-based web platforms for the schemes should provide interface for accessing the data to avoid duplication,” the GO said. It was also decided to establish a Navaratnalu Monitoring Unit at the State level for regular monitoring of progress of all the schemes and components of the programme. “The unit will be headed by a senior and dedicated official on deputation in the cadre of Special Commissioner,’’ the GO said. The unit will consist of consultants, data analysts, developers and programmers.

