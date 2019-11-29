Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh gang arrested for lifting vehicles worth Rs 25 lakh

According to the police, the accused would spot tractors, trucks parked in agricultural fields and flee with them. After dismantling the vehicle, they'd sell the spare parts as scrap.

Published: 29th November 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district police arrested a five-member gang on Thursday who stole tractors and trucks worth Rs 25 lakh. Superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal along with Kandukur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravichandra, circle inspector Vijaykumar and other police officials, conducted a press conference here at the district police parade grounds and disclosed the details of the arrested gang which stole tractors and trucks belonging to farmers. 

Later, they would dismantle the vehicles and sell them as spare parts in the market or as scrap.  

In this connection, police recovered nine tractors, four trucks and the broken parts of a wood debarking machine worth Rs 25 lakh from their possession. 

According to the SP, the accused Gosu Madhava Rao (45) of Kandukuru and Erla Subba Rao (54), Shaik Abdul Khadar (40), Thota Venkata Ranga Kumar (61), Shaik Ahammad Mohiuddin (47) of Ongole joined hands to form a gang and started stealing farmers’ tractors and trucks.

The victims lodged complaints at several police stations, including Kandukur town and rural police stations, Palli, Kothapatnam, Lingasamudram, Jarugumillit, Tangutur, Ulavapadu and Gudlur PS limits. 

As Siddharth Kaushal gave orders to look into these theft cases seriously, under the supervision of Kandukuru DSP Ravichandra, Kandurkur circle inspector Vijaykumar, Gudluru sub-inspector PandurangaRao and their staff started tracking the movements of the accused.

Finally, the culprits were found hiding at various places across Ongole and were taken into custody. 
Under rigorous interrogation, all the accused confessed to their crimes. 

In this connection, the SP commended the efforts of all polices officers responsible for the arrest and recovery of the stolen tractors and trucks.

Commendation certificates and rewards were presented to the team members. The investigation is underway.

