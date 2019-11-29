Andhra Pradesh government reduces power tariff for rolled gold industry

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Extending a helping hand to the people dependent on gold covering and imitation jewellery works in the Rolled Gold Industry in Machilipatnam of Krishna district, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Friday decided to decrease the power tariff from Rs 9.20 per unit to Rs 3.75 per unit.

A Government Order issued to this effect states that there are about 250 Gold Covering Units/Immitation Jewellery Units in the Jewellery Park at Machilipatnam. As most of the families dependent on those units to eke out a living are poor, they requested the State Government for a reduction in power tariff to those gold rolling units.

Considering the issue, the Government announced a reduction of power tariff from Rs 9.30 per unit to Rs 3.75 per unit for total energy consumption irrespective of slaps in the jewellery park. The energy department was directed to transfer the subsidy amount to Discoms.