Andhra Pradesh Vidyuth staffers demand service regularisation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Vidyuth Contract Employees JAC took up a massive protest at Dharna Chowk in the city on Thursday demanding regularisation of their services.

According to the JAC, as many as 24,000 contract employees have been working in the electricity department for over 20 years.

The members demanded that the State government merge the contract employees in the electricity department and implement direct payment system for them. CITU extended their support the JAC and took part in the protest.

Addressing the gathering, MA Gafoor, CITU State secretary, said, “It is sad to see such a large number of employees working on a contract basis for over 20 years. Following what the Telangana government has recently done, the State government should also regularise the services of the employees.”

On Thursday, a group of JAC members met Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy and Transco CMD Nagulapalli Srikanth and submitted memorandums requesting regularisation of contract employees.