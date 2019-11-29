Andhra's Annavaram temple hundi collection touches Rs 1.26 crore

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The hundi collection at Sree Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, Annavaram has touched Rs 1.26 crore in 13 days, a temple official said.

As per reports, Rs 1.26 crore was received in cash, excluding foreign currency. The hundi collection was counted on Wednesday.

The counting was monitored by Executive Officer Trinadha Rao, Inspector Endowments department, VLL Narasimha Reddy, Grade-III EO Veerabhadra Rao, temple staff, priests and srihari seva members.

Demonetized Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes worth Rs 45,000 were also found. “Though these notes don’t have any value, people still drop them here. We currently have a store of Rs 30 lakh in banned currency notes,” an official said.

Temple officials claimed that around Rs 2.35 crore was dropped in the hundi during Kartika Masam.

“Revenue was greatly affected due to the RTC strike in Telangana. Many devotees failed to reach here,” the official added.

New trust board members for Vadapalli shrine

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government has issued orders for the appointment of new trust board members for Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Vadapalli in East Godavari district. Accordingly, U Usharani, Secretary to the State government has sent posting orders of the new members to the Commissioner of the Endowments department. Ramesh Raju will be the new chairman of the board