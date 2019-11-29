Home States Andhra Pradesh

Byreddy, Bigg Boss 2 winner Kaushal join BJP

Earlier in the day, Kanna Lakshminarayana alleged that former CM and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who was heckled at during his ‘Chalo Amaravati’ tour, got the taste of his own medicine. 

Published: 29th November 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

BJP flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MLA and founder of Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy, along with a few others, joined the BJP in the presence of national working president JP Nadda, national general secretary Ram Madhav and Andhra Pradesh State president Kanna Lakshminarayana in New Delhi on Thursday. 

Among the new faces, winner of Telugu reality show Bigg Boss season 2 M Kaushal Prasad and his wife Neelima were also there.

Byreddy’s daughter Dr Sabari, former TTD member and general secretary of Third Front OV Ramana, YSRC in-charge of Railway Kodur constituency Sulochana Yadav were also among those who joined the saffron party. Earlier in the day, Kanna Lakshminarayana alleged that former CM and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who was heckled at during his ‘Chalo Amaravati’ tour, got the taste of his own medicine. 

TAGS
Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi Andhra Pradesh BJP M Kaushal Prasad Bigg Boss season 2
