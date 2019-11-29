Byreddy, Bigg Boss 2 winner Kaushal join BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MLA and founder of Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy, along with a few others, joined the BJP in the presence of national working president JP Nadda, national general secretary Ram Madhav and Andhra Pradesh State president Kanna Lakshminarayana in New Delhi on Thursday.

Among the new faces, winner of Telugu reality show Bigg Boss season 2 M Kaushal Prasad and his wife Neelima were also there.

Byreddy’s daughter Dr Sabari, former TTD member and general secretary of Third Front OV Ramana, YSRC in-charge of Railway Kodur constituency Sulochana Yadav were also among those who joined the saffron party. Earlier in the day, Kanna Lakshminarayana alleged that former CM and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who was heckled at during his ‘Chalo Amaravati’ tour, got the taste of his own medicine.