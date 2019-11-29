Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu walks for Amaravati, gets bouquets and brickbats

Cautioning people to be on their guard against the policies of the government, Naidu declared that he would take up the capital issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of national part.

Published: 29th November 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu prostrates himself at the place where the foundation stone was laid for construction of capital Amaravati, at Uddandarayunipalem village in Guntur district on Thursday.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu prostrates himself at the place where the foundation stone was laid for construction of capital Amaravati, at Uddandarayunipalem village in Guntur district on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday warned the Jagan government against going back on developing Amaravati as the capital city.

The decision to put the project on the back-burner had thrown the farmers who gave up their lands for the capital city into uncertainty, he said and maintained that the policies of the government were not only detrimental to the interests of the residents of the capital area but also the entire five crore people of the State.

Cautioning the people to be on their guard against the policies of the government, Naidu declared that he would take up the capital issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of national parties.

Naidu toured the capital area amid protests by those opposing the construction of the capital in Amaravati.

Raising slogans against the TDP chief, a group of protestors allegedly YSRC activists tried to stop his convoy at Seed Access Road in Venkatapalem.

Some of them hurled slippers, sticks and stones at the bus carrying Naidu and other leaders causing minor damage to one of the window panes. Police dispersed the protestors and ensured smooth passage of the convoy.

Taking strong objection to the attack on his convoy, Naidu said it was the work of ‘YSRC rowdies’ and the farmers lured by YSRC leaders. He also took a dig at the police for ‘allowing’ the attack on his convoy.

ALSO READ: Amaravati turns battlefield ahead of Chandrababu Naidu’s visit 

A DSP was standing there and did nothing to stop the attack, he alleged.

Displaying a baton that was hurled at his bus, Naidu blamed DGP Gautam Sawang for the attack. “Do rowdies use police batons, too?’’ he wondered.

Earlier, Naidu began his visit by inspecting the bulldozed Praja Vedika near his residence. Praja Vedika was an annex to Naidu’s residence which was used to host government programmes during his regime. 

Soon after coming to power, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government demolished the structure on the grounds that it was constructed illegally on the banks of river Krishna.

Though the convoy gained a smooth passage after the Venkatapalem incident, black flags and banners decrying the tour greeted the TDP leader at several villages in the capital area.  

Showering flowers, villagers of Uddandarayunipalem, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for Amaravati in October 2015, gave a warm welcome to Naidu.

The TDP chief prostrated himself at the foundation site and kissed the ground before going around the Amaravati Gallery in the village.

Later, he visited the quarters for MLAs, MPs, MLCs, AIS officers, gazetted and non-gazetted officers, the construction of which are either near completion or mid-way.

Later speaking to media at Mandadam, he claimed that he developed Hyderabad, turning it into the most liveable city. He said he had chosen to develop Amaravati as the capital only after the Sivaramakrishnan Committee found that 52 per cent of the population in the State supported the idea. 

Giving the details of the money spent on Amaravati, the former CM said the ruling YSRC was claiming that the development so far was only on paper.

“Today, I am here to show you the kind of development we achieved in Amaravati. Some ministers call this a graveyard.

Does it mean the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues are running the administration from a graveyard? Can’t you see the State Secretariat, Assembly and High Court functioning from the capital area?’’ Naidu sought to know.

On allegations of corruption and insider trading in Amaravati land pooling, the TDP chief retorted, saying that Jagan was the most corrupt leader in the entire country.

“Jagan claims there is corruption (in Amaravati construction) but he has failed to prove it in the past six months.’’

“I will brief Modi and other leaders about what is happening (in Amaravati) and how to rescue or revive these projects. Nobody has the right to destroy the future of coming generations,’’ he said. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Amaravati Amaravati visit chandrababu naidu
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp