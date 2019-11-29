Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Disburse funds under Rythu Bharosa scheme’: Guntur district collector

Samuel Anand Kumar has directed bankers to disburse financial assistance to the farmers sanctioned by the State government under YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Published: 29th November 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar

Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar (Photo | ap.gov.in)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has directed bankers to disburse financial assistance to the farmers sanctioned by the State government under YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Kumar conducted a review meeting with the bankers through video conference at the Collectorate on Thursday. 

“More than 15,868 eligible farmers are yet to receive financial assistance under YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

I request the Agricultural department officials to take all necessary measures to ensure disbursement of financial assistance to the farmers by December 7 by coordinating with bankers,” he said.

The collector has directed the bankers to link the farmers’ bank accounts with the government’s pension account.

Later, Agriculture department officials will compile a list of beneficiaries whose names are not listed on the rolls and submit it to the banks for consideration.

The bankers have been requested to rectify technical glitches if any, as soon as possible so that the money can be deposited.

“All bank managers and other banks officials should give top priority to the implementation of the scheme and ensure the process is completed without any hiccups. Loans should be given to farmers for cultivation during Rabi season and extend the facility to tenant farmers too,” he added.

Agriculture department joint director M Vijayabharati, Lead Bank manager P Venkateswara Rao, GDCC Bank assistant general manager (AGM) DVD Prasad, Chaitanya Grameena Bank chief manager Srinivasa Rao, Andhra Bank officer Chalapati Rao, PIB chief manager Srinivasa Rao and others participated.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rythu Bharosa Rythu Bharosa scheme YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp