‘Disburse funds under Rythu Bharosa scheme’: Guntur district collector

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has directed bankers to disburse financial assistance to the farmers sanctioned by the State government under YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Kumar conducted a review meeting with the bankers through video conference at the Collectorate on Thursday.

“More than 15,868 eligible farmers are yet to receive financial assistance under YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

I request the Agricultural department officials to take all necessary measures to ensure disbursement of financial assistance to the farmers by December 7 by coordinating with bankers,” he said.

The collector has directed the bankers to link the farmers’ bank accounts with the government’s pension account.

Later, Agriculture department officials will compile a list of beneficiaries whose names are not listed on the rolls and submit it to the banks for consideration.

The bankers have been requested to rectify technical glitches if any, as soon as possible so that the money can be deposited.

“All bank managers and other banks officials should give top priority to the implementation of the scheme and ensure the process is completed without any hiccups. Loans should be given to farmers for cultivation during Rabi season and extend the facility to tenant farmers too,” he added.

Agriculture department joint director M Vijayabharati, Lead Bank manager P Venkateswara Rao, GDCC Bank assistant general manager (AGM) DVD Prasad, Chaitanya Grameena Bank chief manager Srinivasa Rao, Andhra Bank officer Chalapati Rao, PIB chief manager Srinivasa Rao and others participated.

