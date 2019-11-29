District Kho-Kho tournament in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE : The district Kho-Kho association has made necessary arrangements for the Magunta Subbarami Reddy Memorial 53rd State level men and women Kho-Kho tournament to be held from 28 to 30 November at Kanigiri Government Junior College grounds.

All 13 teams from various districts have arrived at Kanigiri and authorities have made necessary arrangements for their practice, lodging and boarding.

Total 600 sportsmen and 200 officials attended the opening ceremony. MLA B Madhusudan Yadav with the support of district Kho-Kho association president Sitarami Reddy monitored the arrangements.