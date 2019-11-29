Fee reimbursement for all students from lower-income groups: Andhra CM Jagan 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that all students from lower-income groups will be included in the full fee reimbursement scheme, apart from SC, ST and BC students.

He was speaking at a review meeting with the officials of Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) on Thursday.

Jagan said that the allowance of Rs 20,000 will be given to all students who are in need, irrespective of their social backgrounds, to meet their boarding and lodging expenses.

The employment-oriented curriculum will be introduced.

The students will be given one-year apprenticeship training after completing their course.

“High standards must be maintained in all the educational institutions so that the students would be able to face global competition,” said the chief minister.