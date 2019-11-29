Prakasam district to get 46 agricultural godowns to help farmers

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: To make agricultural godowns and cold storage facilities more accessible to farmers in the district, the district agricultural marketing officials have prepared proposals for the construction of 46 godowns across the district.

Godowns and cold storage facilities will be constructed in mandal headquarters and village panchayats as per the availability of vacant lands. This will aid the farming community in storing their produce until they get a good price for it.

As per reports, there are 15 agriculture market yards in the district. Within their purview, 78 godowns and 73 cold storages are available at present.

After the completion of the proposed 46 godowns, the agricultural product storage capacity may be further enhanced to around 1.50 lakh tonnes.

“We submitted proposals to the State government for the construction of around 46 rural-based godowns across all Assembly constituencies with a storage capacity of 1,000 to 10,000 metric tonnes. These warehouses will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore. As soon as we receive the government’s approval, we will start the godown construction works,” Upendra Kumar, Assistant Director (AD) of Prakasam district Marketing wing said.