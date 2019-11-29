SIT tells Andhra Pradesh revenue authorities to furnish details on priority

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Special Investigation Team (SIT) chairperson Vijaya Kumar has asked revenue authorities to accord priority to furnish the details sought by the SIT with regard to complaints received from people.

Addressing a review meeting with the revenue officials, Vijaya Kumar said tahsildars should study the report sent by the SIT to them and provide the necessary details.

He said if needed they should contact their higher officials with regard to further information.

The SIT received petitions from people from November 1 to 7 at VMRDA children arena.

It received 2,434 applications and of them 1,563 related to SIT and 914 are non-SIT petitions.

Digitisation and segregation of mandal-wise applications have been completed. All the applications have been categorised mandal wise.

Of the 1,563 applications, 1,381 were received in Phase 1 from 13 revenue mandals of Visakhapatnam and 182 under Phase 2.