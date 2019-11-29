Tantric puja at sub-shrine of Kala Bhairava: Assistant executive officer suspended
VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Thursday issued orders suspending Srikalahasteeswara Devasthanam assistant executive officer (AEO) AK Dhanapal in connection with alleged tantric puja performed at the sub-shrine of Kala Bhairava.
As per the orders, Dhanapal was instructed to give an explanation on the charges levelled against him within 15 days.
The minister also ordered a magisterial inquiry by RDO Gurazala in connection with the suicide of endowments officer Anitha.